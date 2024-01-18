Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has increased by 6.50 when compared to last closing price of 3.54.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-27 that Argentina elected a new president just over a week ago. President-elect Javier Milei has promised to dollarize his nation’s economy, tame inflation — and close down Argentina’s central bank.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.08.

The public float for SUPV is 78.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of SUPV was 917.45K shares.

SUPV’s Market Performance

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen a 11.54% increase in the past week, with a -3.08% drop in the past month, and a 83.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for SUPV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.77% for SUPV’s stock, with a 38.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUPV Trading at 16.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR saw -7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.