Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) has plunged by -0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 25.64, but the company has seen a -2.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that In the most recent trading session, Graphic Packaging (GPK) closed at $25.70, indicating a -0.19% shift from the previous trading day.

Is It Worth Investing in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) Right Now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for GPK is 302.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPK on January 18, 2024 was 2.91M shares.

GPK’s Market Performance

GPK’s stock has seen a -2.34% decrease for the week, with a 3.32% rise in the past month and a 20.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for Graphic Packaging Holding Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.53% for GPK stock, with a simple moving average of 8.01% for the last 200 days.

GPK Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +5.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPK fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.17. In addition, Graphic Packaging Holding Co saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPK starting from Scherger Stephen R., who sale 160,492 shares at the price of $25.81 back on May 09. After this action, Scherger Stephen R. now owns 427,548 shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co, valued at $4,142,299 using the latest closing price.

Yost Joseph P, the EVP & President, International of Graphic Packaging Holding Co, sale 60,000 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Yost Joseph P is holding 209,250 shares at $1,439,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPK

Equity return is now at value 30.39, with 6.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.