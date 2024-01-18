GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GFS is 1.73.

The public float for GFS is 79.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFS on January 18, 2024 was 1.46M shares.

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS)’s stock price has decreased by -1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 55.61. However, the company has seen a -6.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that MALTA, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET following the release of the company’s fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results.

GFS’s Market Performance

GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has experienced a -6.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.35% drop in the past month, and a -2.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for GFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.29% for GFS’s stock, with a -6.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GFS Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.36. In addition, GlobalFoundries Inc saw -9.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Equity return is now at value 14.23, with 8.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.