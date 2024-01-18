Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.61 in comparison to its previous close of 10.74, however, the company has experienced a -3.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that ALB, FIHL and GEO have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 3, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) Right Now?

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GEO is at 0.56.

The public float for GEO is 119.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.79% of that float. The average trading volume for GEO on January 18, 2024 was 2.40M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO’s stock has seen a -3.06% decrease for the week, with a 0.19% rise in the past month and a 19.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for Geo Group, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.72% for GEO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $14 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GEO Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, Geo Group, Inc. saw -3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from March Shayn P., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Dec 13. After this action, March Shayn P. now owns 62,758 shares of Geo Group, Inc., valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL, the Director of Geo Group, Inc., sale 4,800 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL is holding 17,896 shares at $36,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Equity return is now at value 8.65, with 2.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.