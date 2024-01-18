Genpact Ltd (G) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 34.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Genpact (NYSE: G) will announce results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, February 8, 2024. Following the release, Genpact’s management will host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) Right Now?

Genpact Ltd (NYSE: G) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The public float for G is 166.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of G was 1.39M shares.

G’s Market Performance

G’s stock has seen a 0.73% increase for the week, with a -1.98% drop in the past month and a -5.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.43% for Genpact Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for G’s stock, with a -6.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of G

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for G stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for G by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for G in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $38 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

G Trading at 1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought G to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, G rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.52. In addition, Genpact Ltd saw -0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at G starting from Stein Kathryn Vanpelt, who sale 57,336 shares at the price of $34.85 back on Dec 04. After this action, Stein Kathryn Vanpelt now owns 85,775 shares of Genpact Ltd, valued at $1,998,149 using the latest closing price.

Tyagarajan N. V., the President and CEO of Genpact Ltd, sale 1,700 shares at $35.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Tyagarajan N. V. is holding 8,300 shares at $61,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for G

Equity return is now at value 22.97, with 9.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genpact Ltd (G) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.