GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) Stock Observes -29.57% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has seen a -18.30% decrease in the past week, with a 81.19% gain in the past month, and a 12.96% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.82% for WGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.93% for WGS’s stock, with a -29.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WGS is also noteworthy at 2.24.

The public float for WGS is 15.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. The average trading volume of WGS on January 18, 2024 was 392.85K shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) has jumped by 9.91 compared to previous close of 3.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-09 that GeneDx Holdings Corp shares jumped 21% to $4.68 in late-morning trading on Tuesday after the provider of exome and genome testing and interpretation announced that it expects to exceed revised 2023 revenue guidance with fourth quarter 2023 revenue from continuing operations of more than $57 million. GeneDx also said it expects at least 63% year-over-year growth from its exome and genome test revenue.

WGS Trading at 68.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.89%, as shares surge +50.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -18.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp saw 33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Saad Kareem, who sale 105 shares at the price of $2.58 back on Jan 03. After this action, Saad Kareem now owns 24,114 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp, valued at $271 using the latest closing price.

Stueland Katherine, the Chief Executive Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp, sale 11,734 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Stueland Katherine is holding 52,578 shares at $25,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Equity return is now at value -112.50, with -73.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.