Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FULT is 0.84.

The public float for FULT is 162.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FULT on January 18, 2024 was 1.24M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FULT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fulton Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FULT) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 15.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-17 that Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

FULT’s Market Performance

Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has experienced a -4.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.68% drop in the past month, and a 25.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for FULT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.39% for FULT’s stock, with a 16.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FULT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FULT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FULT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FULT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $16 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FULT Trading at 1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FULT fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.28. In addition, Fulton Financial Corp. saw -6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FULT starting from Wenger E Philip, who sale 0 shares at the price of $13.75 back on Nov 07. After this action, Wenger E Philip now owns 0 shares of Fulton Financial Corp., valued at $4 using the latest closing price.

Myers Curtis J, the Chairman & CEO of Fulton Financial Corp., purchase 15,000 shares at $9.81 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Myers Curtis J is holding 157,044 shares at $147,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FULT

Equity return is now at value 10.67, with 1.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.