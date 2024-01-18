Fortive Corp (FTV) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Fortive Corp (FTV) has seen a -1.35% decrease in the past week, with a -2.97% drop in the past month, and a -5.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for FTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for FTV stock, with a simple moving average of -0.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) Right Now?

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTV is 1.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for FTV is 350.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTV on January 18, 2024 was 2.10M shares.

FTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) has plunged by -0.66 when compared to previous closing price of 71.37, but the company has seen a -1.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics – Testing Equipment sector might want to consider either Fortive (FTV) or Agilent Technologies (A). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

FTV Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.22. In addition, Fortive Corp saw -3.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Murphy Patrick K, who sale 21,793 shares at the price of $76.50 back on Jul 28. After this action, Murphy Patrick K now owns 60,716 shares of Fortive Corp, valued at $1,667,164 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Charles E, the SVP – Chief Financial Officer of Fortive Corp, sale 16,911 shares at $76.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that McLaughlin Charles E is holding 101,319 shares at $1,296,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortive Corp (FTV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.