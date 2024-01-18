FMC Corp. (FMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89.

The public float for FMC is 123.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of FMC was 1.91M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FMC) stock’s latest price update

FMC Corp. (NYSE: FMC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 57.04. However, the company has seen a -8.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-15 that FMC Corp.’s stock has lost over half its value in the past year and appears to be out of favor, but we see three broad reasons to be optimistic. FMC is set to deliver 8% EBITDA and 21% EPS growth this year but is priced at a significant discount to its historical averages on the EV/EBITDA and P/E front. The cash conversion cycle is at unsustainably high threshold, and normalization here should take the FCF conversion over 100%.

FMC’s Market Performance

FMC Corp. (FMC) has seen a -8.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.90% decline in the past month and a -13.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for FMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.11% for FMC stock, with a simple moving average of -34.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FMC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for FMC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $57 based on the research report published on January 16, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FMC Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMC fell by -8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.83. In addition, FMC Corp. saw -12.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FMC starting from Pallash Robert C, who purchase 3,845 shares at the price of $52.48 back on Nov 27. After this action, Pallash Robert C now owns 47,871 shares of FMC Corp., valued at $201,786 using the latest closing price.

pereira ronaldo, the EVP, President, FMC Americas of FMC Corp., purchase 2,000 shares at $75.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that pereira ronaldo is holding 21,478 shares at $151,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FMC

Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 5.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, FMC Corp. (FMC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.