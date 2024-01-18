Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

The public float for FPH is 58.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of FPH was 161.43K shares.

FPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE: FPH) has jumped by 5.40 compared to previous close of 2.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-11 that IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Five Point Holdings, LLC (“Five Point”) (NYSE:FPH), an owner and developer of large mixed-use planned communities in California, will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 18, 2024. A live Internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Five Point website at https://ir.fivepoint.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 45.

FPH’s Market Performance

Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) has experienced a 2.45% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.74% rise in the past month, and a 14.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for FPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for FPH’s stock, with a 7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FPH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on June 19, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

FPH Trading at 7.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPH rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, Five Point Holdings LLC saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPH starting from Luxor Capital Group, LP, who sale 4,543 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Jan 04. After this action, Luxor Capital Group, LP now owns 57,322 shares of Five Point Holdings LLC, valued at $13,852 using the latest closing price.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, the 10% Owner of Five Point Holdings LLC, sale 9,436 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Luxor Capital Group, LP is holding 57,347 shares at $28,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPH

Equity return is now at value 5.88, with 1.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.