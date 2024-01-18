F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB) is above average at 8.29x. The 36-month beta value for FNB is also noteworthy at 1.05.

The public float for FNB is 354.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.79% of that float. The average trading volume of FNB on January 18, 2024 was 1.85M shares.

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 13.04. However, the company has seen a -5.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of F.N.B. (FNB) for the quarter ended December 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

FNB’s Market Performance

FNB’s stock has fallen by -5.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.02% and a quarterly rise of 17.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for F.N.B. Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.08% for FNB’s stock, with a 10.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $15 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

FNB Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.62. In addition, F.N.B. Corp. saw -5.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corp., valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Equity return is now at value 10.15, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.