Examining the Volatility of Sealed Air Corp.’s (SEE) Stock

The stock of Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has gone down by -4.84% for the week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month and a 15.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.73% for SEE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.00% for SEE’s stock, with a -8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) Right Now?

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SEE is 1.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SEE is 143.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEE on January 18, 2024 was 2.62M shares.

SEE) stock’s latest price update

Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE)’s stock price has dropped by -4.61 in relation to previous closing price of 36.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Sealed Air (SEE) reports year-over-year declines in revenues and earnings in the third quarter of 2023 as it continues to witness lower volumes across its markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $39 based on the research report published on January 16, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SEE Trading at -0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.33. In addition, Sealed Air Corp. saw -5.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Doheny Edward L II, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $33.85 back on Sep 08. After this action, Doheny Edward L II now owns 658,360 shares of Sealed Air Corp., valued at $338,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Equity return is now at value 98.66, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.