Examining the Volatility of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc’s (EPRT) Stock

The stock of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has seen a -4.76% decrease in the past week, with a -4.03% drop in the past month, and a 15.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for EPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.93% for EPRT’s stock, with a 4.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The public float for EPRT is 154.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPRT on January 18, 2024 was 1.36M shares.

EPRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) has plunged by -1.73 when compared to previous closing price of 25.47, but the company has seen a -4.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Essential Properties (EPRT) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $27.50 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EPRT Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.75. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw -2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Mavoides Peter M., who sale 5,494 shares at the price of $26.05 back on Jan 08. After this action, Mavoides Peter M. now owns 414,506 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, valued at $143,119 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sale 17,618 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 420,000 shares at $449,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Equity return is now at value 6.65, with 4.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.