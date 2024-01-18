Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.94relation to previous closing price of 66.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-16 that The new year brings a clean slate heading into the fourth-quarter earnings season. Companies can usually gauge if their previous forecasts were in line or need to be adjusted to warn or prepare investors ahead of time.

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is 1.28.

The public float for EXAS is 179.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. On January 18, 2024, EXAS’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has seen a -7.92% decrease in the past week, with a -5.50% drop in the past month, and a -4.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for EXAS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.34% for EXAS stock, with a simple moving average of -15.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $91 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EXAS Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -2.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.58. In addition, Exact Sciences Corp. saw -13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Condella Sarah, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $73.50 back on Jan 02. After this action, Condella Sarah now owns 69,423 shares of Exact Sciences Corp., valued at $147,000 using the latest closing price.

Baranick Brian, the Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of Exact Sciences Corp., sale 879 shares at $73.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Baranick Brian is holding 7,992 shares at $64,606 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Equity return is now at value -9.06, with -4.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.