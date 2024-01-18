Evaluating the Impact of -1.34 Increase on Dynavax Technologies Corp.’s (DVAX) Stock

In the past week, DVAX stock has gone up by 0.58%, with a monthly gain of 3.10% and a quarterly plunge of -3.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Dynavax Technologies Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.22% for DVAX’s stock, with a 6.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) Right Now?

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DVAX is at 1.26.

The public float for DVAX is 128.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.68% of that float. The average trading volume for DVAX on January 18, 2024 was 1.68M shares.

DVAX) stock’s latest price update

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: DVAX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.34relation to previous closing price of 14.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVAX stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DVAX by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DVAX in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $22 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DVAX Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVAX rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.04. In addition, Dynavax Technologies Corp. saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVAX starting from Janssen Robert, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jan 04. After this action, Janssen Robert now owns 49,925 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corp., valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

Novack David F, the President & COO of Dynavax Technologies Corp., sale 9,000 shares at $14.45 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Novack David F is holding 3,187 shares at $130,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVAX

Equity return is now at value 11.06, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.