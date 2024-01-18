Entergy Corp. (ETR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ETR is 0.71.

The public float for ETR is 210.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ETR on January 18, 2024 was 1.59M shares.

Entergy Corp. (NYSE: ETR)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.19 in comparison to its previous close of 102.96, however, the company has experienced a -3.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

ETR’s Market Performance

Entergy Corp. (ETR) has seen a -3.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.48% decline in the past month and a 5.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for ETR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.32% for ETR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ETR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $110 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ETR Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.05. In addition, Entergy Corp. saw -0.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from Brown Marcus V, who sale 38,417 shares at the price of $101.53 back on Dec 11. After this action, Brown Marcus V now owns 9,380 shares of Entergy Corp., valued at $3,900,478 using the latest closing price.

Brown Marcus V, the EVP & General Counsel of Entergy Corp., sale 13,500 shares at $95.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Brown Marcus V is holding 9,251 shares at $1,287,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Equity return is now at value 11.22, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Entergy Corp. (ETR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.