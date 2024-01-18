Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for EMR is also noteworthy at 1.34.

The public float for EMR is 567.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume of EMR on January 18, 2024 was 3.00M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

EMR) stock’s latest price update

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.90relation to previous closing price of 93.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.33% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Emerson Electric (EMR) reachead $94.87 at the closing of the latest trading day, reflecting a +0.07% change compared to its last close.

EMR’s Market Performance

EMR’s stock has fallen by -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.27% and a quarterly drop of -4.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for Emerson Electric Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for EMR stock, with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $118 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EMR Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares sank -3.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.49. In addition, Emerson Electric Co. saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Krishnan Ram R., who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $96.09 back on Dec 15. After this action, Krishnan Ram R. now owns 97,310 shares of Emerson Electric Co., valued at $1,201,112 using the latest closing price.

Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca, the President & CEO of Emerson Electric Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $88.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca is holding 148,542 shares at $881,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Equity return is now at value 13.82, with 5.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.