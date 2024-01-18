Eltek Ltd (ELTK): A Technical Analysis

Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.80.

The public float for ELTK is 2.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELTK on January 18, 2024 was 84.43K shares.

ELTK) stock’s latest price update

Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.25 compared to its previous closing price of 15.02. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Eli Yaffe – Chief Executive Officer Ron Freund – Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Kerr – Zacks Investment Research Shuki Hazan – Hazan Capital Markets Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Eltek Ltd.

ELTK’s Market Performance

ELTK’s stock has risen by 5.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.44% and a quarterly rise of 73.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.34% for Eltek Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.86% for ELTK’s stock, with a 81.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELTK Trading at 26.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELTK rose by +5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +305.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.61. In addition, Eltek Ltd saw 19.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELTK

Equity return is now at value 25.41, with 13.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Eltek Ltd (ELTK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.