E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

and the 36-month beta value for ETWO is at 1.01.

The public float for ETWO is 241.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume for ETWO on January 18, 2024 was 2.08M shares.

ETWO) stock’s latest price update

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has soared by 1.43 in relation to previous closing price of 3.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-10 that E2open Parent Holdings’ shares jumped close to 15% in Wednesday premarket trading after the connected supply chain software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform reported third-quarter revenue that beat expectations and refined its full-year guidance. Revenue for the quarter declined 5.2% to $156.4 million but came in above analysts’ consensus of $154.7 million.

ETWO’s Market Performance

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has seen a -7.81% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.23% decline in the past month and a 17.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for ETWO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.79% for ETWO’s stock, with a -23.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ETWO Trading at -5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares sank -13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc saw -19.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $4.12 back on Oct 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 201,474 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, valued at $53,518 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $4.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 214,474 shares at $62,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Equity return is now at value -60.82, with -32.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.