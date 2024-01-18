DocGo Inc (DCGO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) is 45.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DCGO is 0.94.

The public float for DCGO is 85.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.95% of that float. On January 18, 2024, DCGO’s average trading volume was 1.45M shares.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.99 compared to its previous closing price of 3.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -32.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that Shares of DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO ), a company known for its mobile medical services, are plunging lower following the publication of a short report by Fuzzy Panda. The short seller has accused the company of improper billing practices, a management team with connections to fraud and unethical practices and contract issues in regards to New York City migrant asylum seekers, among other allegations.

DCGO’s Market Performance

DocGo Inc (DCGO) has experienced a -32.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.80% drop in the past month, and a -45.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.34% for DCGO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.42% for DCGO’s stock, with a -56.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DCGO Trading at -39.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.53%, as shares sank -34.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO fell by -32.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, DocGo Inc saw -41.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCGO starting from Sugrue Stephen, who sale 2,859 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Nov 28. After this action, Sugrue Stephen now owns 32,257 shares of DocGo Inc, valued at $16,439 using the latest closing price.

Bienstock Lee, the Chief Executive Officer of DocGo Inc, sale 1,667 shares at $5.89 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Bienstock Lee is holding 299,037 shares at $9,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Equity return is now at value 2.66, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DocGo Inc (DCGO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.