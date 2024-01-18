Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, DFS stock has gone down by -2.41%, with a monthly gain of 0.95% and a quarterly surge of 19.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Discover Financial Services The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.66% for DFS’s stock, with a 9.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43.

The public float for DFS is 248.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DFS on January 18, 2024 was 2.06M shares.

DFS) stock’s latest price update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 109.66. However, the company has seen a -2.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Although the revenue and EPS for Discover (DFS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $140 based on the research report published on January 10, 2024 of the current year 2024.

DFS Trading at 9.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.71. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Equity return is now at value 25.03, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Discover Financial Services (DFS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.