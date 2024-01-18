DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) has surged by 0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 11.02, but the company has seen a 3.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Large Cap Value is a value ranking strategy that looks at the price of a stock relative to measurements of intrinsic firm value. The Ben Graham Formula strategy selects ultra-stable stocks based on a screen in Graham’s book, “The Intelligent Investor.” 56 out of 71 All-Star-Value Dividend stocks offer annual dividends exceeding their price per share.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) is 9.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DHT is -0.35.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for DHT is 135.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On January 18, 2024, DHT’s average trading volume was 2.51M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT stock saw an increase of 3.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.05% and a quarterly increase of 2.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for DHT Holdings Inc (DHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.46% for DHT’s stock, with a 15.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

DHT Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.44. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 12.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Equity return is now at value 18.49, with 12.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.