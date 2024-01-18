Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has decreased by -1.56 when compared to last closing price of 44.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Darling Ingredients, a leading sustainable resource converter, faces stock fluctuations despite TTM, missing EPS and revenue expectations, although TTM indicates growth. Positioned in eco-friendly markets, Darling leverages Diamond Green Diesel and strategic acquisitions for a promising future. Despite debt concerns and cash flow risks, Darling’s strategic growth aligns with global sustainability goals, presenting an undervalued investment opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The public float for DAR is 157.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of DAR was 2.27M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has seen a -5.43% decrease in the past week, with a -11.92% drop in the past month, and a -4.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for DAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.92% for DAR stock, with a simple moving average of -21.09% for the last 200 days.

DAR Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.10. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc saw -11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from MANZI JOSEPH, who purchase 1,025 shares at the price of $43.38 back on Nov 20. After this action, MANZI JOSEPH now owns 6,978 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc, valued at $44,464 using the latest closing price.

Day Robert W, the EVP Chief Strategy Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc, purchase 1,950 shares at $41.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Day Robert W is holding 3,930 shares at $81,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Equity return is now at value 18.08, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.