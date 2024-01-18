Crexendo Inc (CXDO) Stock Faces 8.86% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has seen a 3.65% increase in the past week, with a 52.54% gain in the past month, and a 180.77% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.14% for CXDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.21% for CXDO’s stock, with a 137.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CXDO is 10.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.51% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of CXDO was 135.38K shares.

CXDO) stock’s latest price update

Crexendo Inc (NASDAQ: CXDO)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.93 in comparison to its previous close of 4.87, however, the company has experienced a 3.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that Investors tend to be attracted to stocks that trade at a cheap price due to the fact that they offer the possibility of great returns for not a large amount of capital invested. Small-cap companies typically trade at a lower price compared to larger companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXDO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CXDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXDO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CXDO Trading at 49.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares surge +51.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +209.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXDO rose by +3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +227.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.60. In addition, Crexendo Inc saw 5.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXDO starting from Brinton Jon, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $3.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Brinton Jon now owns 89,406 shares of Crexendo Inc, valued at $6,050 using the latest closing price.

Brinton Jon, the Chief Revenue Officer of Crexendo Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $2.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brinton Jon is holding 87,406 shares at $4,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXDO

Equity return is now at value -60.09, with -50.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crexendo Inc (CXDO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.