Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.15.

The public float for CRGY is 78.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.72% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of CRGY was 1.03M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CRGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has decreased by -1.72 when compared to last closing price of 11.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2024-01-10 that Assuming he is still holding it, famed ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry is sitting on notable losses on his bearish position against the semiconductor sector, unveiled in Q3 2023.

CRGY’s Market Performance

Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has seen a -10.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.44% decline in the past month and a -11.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for CRGY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.21% for CRGY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $14 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CRGY Trading at -8.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY fell by -10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.42. In addition, Crescent Energy Co. saw -18.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Rockecharlie David C., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $11.32 back on Dec 06. After this action, Rockecharlie David C. now owns 100,000 shares of Crescent Energy Co., valued at $226,400 using the latest closing price.

Kendall Brandi, the of Crescent Energy Co., purchase 258 shares at $11.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Kendall Brandi is holding 20,642 shares at $3,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.