Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) has plunged by -0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 4.94, but the company has seen a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Some agency mortgage REITs have high price-to-trailing-book ratios, while others do not. Q4 2023 has been a favorable quarter for the sector, with MBS outperforming Treasuries and swaps. One in particular has a high price-to-book ratio. The price-to-current-book isn’t nearly as bad, but it is still materially higher than peers.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) is above average at 9.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.75.

The public float for CIM is 221.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIM on January 18, 2024 was 2.39M shares.

CIM’s Market Performance

CIM’s stock has seen a -1.41% decrease for the week, with a -5.21% drop in the past month and a -7.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.69% for Chimera Investment Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.49% for CIM stock, with a simple moving average of -8.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $5.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CIM Trading at -2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Chimera Investment Corp saw -1.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Equity return is now at value 7.49, with 1.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.