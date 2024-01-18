CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) is above average at 6.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.02.

The public float for CF is 190.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CF on January 18, 2024 was 2.09M shares.

CF) stock’s latest price update

CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 76.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that While CF Industries (CF) remains exposed to headwinds from softer nitrogen prices, it benefits from healthy global demand for nitrogen fertilizers and lower natural gas costs.

CF’s Market Performance

CF’s stock has fallen by -4.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.16% and a quarterly drop of -10.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for CF Industries Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.06% for CF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $85 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

CF Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.17. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc saw -5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Frost Bert A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $80.10 back on Nov 15. After this action, Frost Bert A now owns 37,539 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc, valued at $400,478 using the latest closing price.

Frost Bert A, the EVP,Sales,MktDev,SupplyChn of CF Industries Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $78.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Frost Bert A is holding 42,539 shares at $392,264 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Equity return is now at value 41.53, with 15.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.