Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNTA is 1.25.

The public float for CNTA is 58.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On January 18, 2024, CNTA’s average trading volume was 170.33K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CNTA) stock’s latest price update

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.04 in comparison to its previous close of 7.30, however, the company has experienced a 9.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Here are four drug, biotech stocks, AMPH, DERM, CNTA & AQST, which have more than doubled in 2023 with room for further growth in 2024.

CNTA’s Market Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has experienced a 9.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.71% rise in the past month, and a 25.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for CNTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.83% for CNTA’s stock, with a 29.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNTA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CNTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CNTA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CNTA Trading at 13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares surge +11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNTA rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.49. In addition, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNTA starting from Rotman Harris, who sale 37,484 shares at the price of $6.29 back on Sep 20. After this action, Rotman Harris now owns 33,500 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, valued at $235,688 using the latest closing price.

YVER ANTOINE, the EVP & Chairman of Development of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR, sale 6,500 shares at $4.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that YVER ANTOINE is holding 783,066 shares at $28,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNTA

Equity return is now at value -49.99, with -36.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.