Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The public float for CZOO is 4.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of CZOO was 18.40K shares.

CZOO) stock’s latest price update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO)’s stock price has soared by 9.92 in relation to previous closing price of 4.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -34.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that The year 2023 has primarily been marked by economic uncertainty coupled with geopolitical tensions, impacting various investments, such as stocks.

CZOO’s Market Performance

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has seen a -34.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -65.53% decline in the past month and a -91.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.27% for CZOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.79% for CZOO’s stock, with a -95.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZOO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for CZOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CZOO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $2.33 based on the research report published on August 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CZOO Trading at -81.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.93%, as shares sank -62.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -88.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZOO fell by -34.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Cazoo Group Ltd saw -52.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CZOO

Equity return is now at value -190.47, with -45.41 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.