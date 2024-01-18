Carmax Inc (KMX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) is above average at 21.63x. The 36-month beta value for KMX is also noteworthy at 1.61.

The public float for KMX is 157.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.71% of that float. The average trading volume of KMX on January 18, 2024 was 2.11M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

KMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has plunged by -2.56 when compared to previous closing price of 69.62, but the company has seen a -6.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2024-01-17 that The stock market has started 2024 on a low note, witnessing a sell-off for most equities despite underlying fundamentals such as the possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

KMX’s Market Performance

Carmax Inc (KMX) has seen a -6.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.55% decline in the past month and a -0.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for KMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.82% for KMX’s stock, with a -8.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KMX Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.06. In addition, Carmax Inc saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $77.56 back on Dec 27. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 1,525 shares of Carmax Inc, valued at $775,600 using the latest closing price.

Nash William D, the President & CEO of Carmax Inc, sale 102,775 shares at $75.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Nash William D is holding 177,180 shares at $7,717,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Equity return is now at value 8.64, with 1.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Carmax Inc (KMX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.