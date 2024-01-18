CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) is 52.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CTRE is 1.05.

The public float for CTRE is 117.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On January 18, 2024, CTRE’s average trading volume was 1.43M shares.

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.51 in relation to its previous close of 22.32. However, the company has experienced a -0.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The realm of real estate investment trusts (REITs) has had it incredibly rough in 2023 in contrast to the S&P 500’s double-digit gains. Consequently, this environment makes selecting the best REITs a challenging task.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has experienced a -0.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.46% drop in the past month, and a -0.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for CTRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.73% for CTRE’s stock, with a 5.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CTRE Trading at -3.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.34. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc saw -2.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Equity return is now at value 4.31, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.