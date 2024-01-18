Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.80 in comparison to its previous close of 77.36, however, the company has experienced a -3.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) will release its fourth-quarter 2023 financial and operating results after the market close on Jan. 30, 2024. CPKC will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is 22.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CP is 0.94.

The public float for CP is 931.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On January 18, 2024, CP’s average trading volume was 2.59M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP stock saw a decrease of -3.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.15% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.05% for CP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.60% for the last 200 days.

CP Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.36. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Equity return is now at value 10.66, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.