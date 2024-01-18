Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has surged by 1.30 when compared to previous closing price of 11.56, but the company has seen a -0.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-28 that Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock GOOS rose 2.8% premarket Tuesday, after the maker of luxury outerwear said it’s acquired it’s first manufacturing facility in Europe. The plant called Paola Confectii is based in Romania and has been a partner in making luxury knitwear for Canada Goose since its launch in 2017.

Is It Worth Investing in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) Right Now?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GOOS is at 1.49.

The public float for GOOS is 50.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.60% of that float. The average trading volume for GOOS on January 18, 2024 was 1.55M shares.

GOOS’s Market Performance

GOOS stock saw a decrease of -0.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.91% for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for GOOS’s stock, with a -23.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for GOOS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for GOOS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $11 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GOOS Trading at 2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOS fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.88. In addition, Canada Goose Holdings Inc saw -1.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOS

Equity return is now at value 15.43, with 3.49 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.