Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.04. However, the company has seen a -11.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-11 that NEW YORK & BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”) a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound and intuitive software, today announced that it will participate at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Joseph DeVivo, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Heather Getz, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will prese.

Is It Worth Investing in Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BFLY is 1.96.

The public float for BFLY is 149.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.86% of that float. On January 18, 2024, BFLY’s average trading volume was 1.96M shares.

BFLY’s Market Performance

BFLY’s stock has seen a -11.11% decrease for the week, with a 6.73% rise in the past month and a 27.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.57% for Butterfly Network Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for BFLY’s stock, with a -38.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFLY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BFLY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BFLY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.25 based on the research report published on March 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BFLY Trading at 0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.90%, as shares surge +11.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFLY fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0678. In addition, Butterfly Network Inc saw -3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFLY starting from Getz Heather C, who sale 66,142 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Jan 05. After this action, Getz Heather C now owns 1,517,236 shares of Butterfly Network Inc, valued at $67,465 using the latest closing price.

Stoica Andrei G, the Chief Technology Officer of Butterfly Network Inc, sale 35,612 shares at $1.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Stoica Andrei G is holding 978,286 shares at $36,324 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFLY

Equity return is now at value -41.02, with -31.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.