Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for BN is 1.27B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of BN was 2.65M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

BN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) has plunged by -1.16 when compared to previous closing price of 38.94, but the company has seen a -1.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-02 that And a look toward 2024, too! There are still bright spots in real estate markets.

BN’s Market Performance

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has experienced a -1.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.69% drop in the past month, and a 17.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for BN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for BN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.93% for the last 200 days.

BN Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BN fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.30. In addition, Brookfield Corporation saw -4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BN starting from BCP GP Ltd, who sale 3,922,786 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 02. After this action, BCP GP Ltd now owns 23,352,826 shares of Brookfield Corporation, valued at $8,630,129 using the latest closing price.

BCP GP Ltd, the 10% Owner of Brookfield Corporation, sale 129,022 shares at $2.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that BCP GP Ltd is holding 27,275,612 shares at $285,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BN

Equity return is now at value 0.26, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.