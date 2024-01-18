Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stock Observes 5.59% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, EAT stock has gone down by -6.36%, with a monthly decline of -9.19% and a quarterly surge of 20.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.13% for Brinker International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.30% for EAT’s stock, with a 5.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EAT is 2.49.

The public float for EAT is 43.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on January 18, 2024 was 1.16M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.39 in relation to its previous close of 38.31. However, the company has experienced a -6.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-17 that DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has scheduled its earnings conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, to review second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings, which will be announced before the market opens on January 31, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $48 based on the research report published on January 16, 2024 of the current year 2024.

EAT Trading at -0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.37. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw -10.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Taylor Joseph G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $41.21 back on Dec 12. After this action, Taylor Joseph G now owns 66,286 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $206,050 using the latest closing price.

Comings Douglas N., the SVP & COO, Chili’s of Brinker International, Inc., sale 14,951 shares at $40.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Comings Douglas N. is holding 37,604 shares at $609,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.