Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has decreased by -4.72 when compared to last closing price of 5.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that With shares in real estate investment trusts trending higher as expectations rise that interest rates will start coming down in 2024, you may be curious as to what are the best REITs for 2024. Yet while it’s been this macro factor driving the REIT run-up, you may consider REIT stocks that have more than just the specter of more favorable monetary policy on their side.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.26.

The public float for BDN is 168.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BDN on January 18, 2024 was 2.28M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen a -9.17% decrease in the past week, with a -8.68% drop in the past month, and a 20.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for BDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.44% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of 13.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BDN Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -6.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Equity return is now at value -0.66, with -0.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.