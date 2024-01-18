Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.53.

The public float for BSFC is 16.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of BSFC was 2.75M shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC)’s stock price has plunge by 21.42relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ: BSFC ) stock is climbing higher on Monday after the company revealed details for its upcoming annual shareholder meeting. The big news here is the company’s meeting will be taking place on Dec. 27, 2023.

BSFC’s Market Performance

Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) has seen a 17.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.16% gain in the past month and a -8.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.63% for BSFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.71% for BSFC’s stock, with a -82.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSFC Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares surge +9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +17.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1452. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp saw 16.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Equity return is now at value -372.39, with -89.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.