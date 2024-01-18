BlackLine Inc (BL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) has increased by 4.88 when compared to last closing price of 57.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

Is It Worth Investing in BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ: BL) is above average at 109.06x. The 36-month beta value for BL is also noteworthy at 0.88.

The public float for BL is 50.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. The average trading volume of BL on January 18, 2024 was 536.88K shares.

BL’s Market Performance

BL’s stock has seen a 5.55% increase for the week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month and a 9.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for BlackLine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for BL’s stock, with a 8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

BL Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BL rose by +5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.26. In addition, BlackLine Inc saw -3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BL starting from Unterman Thomas, who sale 750 shares at the price of $60.58 back on Jan 02. After this action, Unterman Thomas now owns 52,220 shares of BlackLine Inc, valued at $45,435 using the latest closing price.

Woodhams Mark, the Chief Revenue Officer of BlackLine Inc, sale 4,072 shares at $62.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Woodhams Mark is holding 88,542 shares at $255,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BL

Equity return is now at value 28.65, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, BlackLine Inc (BL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.