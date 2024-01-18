Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) has surged by 1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 49.43, but the company has seen a 7.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-10 that Birkenstock is scheduled to report quarterly earnings for the first time since its October IPO before the market opens on January 18 The iconic German shoe company is protected to post fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter earnings of $0.18 per share on revenue of 391.16 million. Back in November, analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage of Birkenstock with a Neutral rating and $44 price target, calling the company “a differentiated brand with strong growth at a fair price.

Is It Worth Investing in Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) Right Now?

Birkenstock Holding Plc (NYSE: BIRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10x that is above its average ratio.

The public float for BIRK is 21.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIRK on January 18, 2024 was 841.94K shares.

BIRK’s Market Performance

The stock of Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) has seen a 7.16% increase in the past week, with a 0.00% drop in the past month, and a 31.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for BIRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for BIRK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIRK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for BIRK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BIRK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $47 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BIRK Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRK rose by +7.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.90. In addition, Birkenstock Holding Plc saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Birkenstock Holding Plc (BIRK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.