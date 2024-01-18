Beyond Meat Inc’s (BYND) Stock: A -16.01% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has gone down by -10.46% for the week, with a -30.93% drop in the past month and a -17.27% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.41% for BYND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.01% for BYND’s stock, with a -34.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BYND is 2.33.

The public float for BYND is 60.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 40.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYND on January 18, 2024 was 3.04M shares.

BYND) stock’s latest price update

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND)’s stock price has plunge by -0.14relation to previous closing price of 7.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-15 that Sales haven’t stabilized and net losses are still significant. Look for profitability to improve with an expected round of cost cuts starting in 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Consumer Edge Research repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Consumer Edge Research is $5 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BYND Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -27.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.53. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.