BCE Inc (BCE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The public float for BCE is 911.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of BCE was 1.73M shares.

BCE) stock’s latest price update

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.24 in relation to its previous close of 41.42. However, the company has experienced a 1.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that BCE’s subsidiary Bell has acquired 939 spectrum licenses, which will provide it with 100 MHz of 3500 MHz and 3800 MHz cross-band spectrum.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE’s stock has risen by 1.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.12% and a quarterly rise of 7.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.48% for BCE Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for BCE’s stock, with a -2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCE Trading at 4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE rose by +1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.92. In addition, BCE Inc saw 4.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Equity return is now at value 11.15, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BCE Inc (BCE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.