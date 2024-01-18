Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BMA is at 1.84.

The public float for BMA is 62.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for BMA on January 18, 2024 was 397.96K shares.

BMA) stock’s latest price update

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (NYSE: BMA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.86 compared to its previous closing price of 25.67. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that Banco Macro (BMA) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

BMA’s Market Performance

Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has experienced a 10.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.43% rise in the past month, and a 47.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for BMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for BMA’s stock, with a 29.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BMA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BMA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on January 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BMA Trading at 10.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMA rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.50. In addition, Banco Macro S.A. ADR saw -2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMA

Equity return is now at value 13.55, with 3.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Macro S.A. ADR (BMA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.