Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.

The public float for RTC is 11.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RTC on January 18, 2024 was 26.73K shares.

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ: RTC)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.67 in comparison to its previous close of 2.70, however, the company has experienced a 55.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-07-18 that Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) has entered into a merger agreement with software solutions provider Baijiayun Limited, by which Baijiayun will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fuwei. Baijiayun will be the surviving entity, and the issued and outstanding.

RTC’s Market Performance

RTC’s stock has risen by 55.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 117.24% and a quarterly drop of -3.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.30% for Baijiayun Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 48.49% for RTC’s stock, with a -40.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RTC Trading at 38.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.30%, as shares surge +105.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTC rose by +55.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.20. In addition, Baijiayun Group Ltd saw 57.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

In a nutshell, Baijiayun Group Ltd (RTC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.