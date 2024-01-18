Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) is above average at 30.42x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.

The public float for AXTA is 219.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AXTA on January 18, 2024 was 2.06M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has decreased by -0.76 when compared to last closing price of 32.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that Softer end-market demand and customer de-stocking mar the prospects of the Zacks Chemicals Specialty industry. CE, AXTA and ESI are set to gain from self-help actions.

AXTA’s Market Performance

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has seen a -0.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.21% decline in the past month and a 19.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.66% for AXTA’s stock, with a 7.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

AXTA Trading at 1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.42. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw -4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Awada Hadi, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $31.99 back on Dec 04. After this action, Awada Hadi now owns 14,656 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $335,895 using the latest closing price.

BERUBE BRIAN A, the SVP and General Counsel of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, sale 7,500 shares at $31.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BERUBE BRIAN A is holding 44,408 shares at $233,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Equity return is now at value 16.54, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.