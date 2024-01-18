Assessing the Risk and Potential of 374Water Inc’s (SCWO) Stock

In the past week, SCWO stock has gone up by 7.87%, with a monthly gain of 24.55% and a quarterly surge of 6.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.35% for 374Water Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.68% for SCWO’s stock, with a -33.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCWO is -0.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SCWO is 62.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.59% of that float. On January 18, 2024, SCWO’s average trading volume was 157.50K shares.

SCWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 374Water Inc (NASDAQ: SCWO) has jumped by 4.58 compared to previous close of 1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2022-10-06 that DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a leading global cleantech and social impact company will be presenting at upcoming investor conferences: MicroCap Rodeo’s Windy City Roundup on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:30am CT Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46669 To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:00am PT Webcast link: https://me22.mysequire.com/ For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or ir@374water.com The Company’s participation follows meaningful progress in Q2 and year-to-date: 374Water and its manufacturing partner Merrell Bros.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCWO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for SCWO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCWO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SCWO Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares surge +32.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCWO rose by +7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3255. In addition, 374Water Inc saw -3.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCWO

Equity return is now at value -49.34, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 374Water Inc (SCWO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.