Asana Inc (ASAN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASAN is 1.25.

The public float for ASAN is 78.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.59% of that float. On January 18, 2024, ASAN’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

ASAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) has plunged by -1.85 when compared to previous closing price of 18.38, but the company has seen a -1.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Asana (ASAN) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past two months, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

ASAN’s Market Performance

Asana Inc (ASAN) has seen a -1.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.61% decline in the past month and a -2.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.96% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.87% for ASAN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $20 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ASAN Trading at -8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares sank -10.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.66. In addition, Asana Inc saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Wan Tim M, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $19.27 back on Dec 22. After this action, Wan Tim M now owns 763,993 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $96,350 using the latest closing price.

Wan Tim M, the Chief Financial Officer of Asana Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $19.05 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Wan Tim M is holding 763,993 shares at $95,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Equity return is now at value -79.67, with -30.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Asana Inc (ASAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.