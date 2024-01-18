Applovin Corp (APP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APP is 1.68.

The public float for APP is 135.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APP on January 18, 2024 was 2.79M shares.

APP) stock’s latest price update

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.13 in relation to its previous close of 40.72. However, the company has experienced a 5.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-15 that AppLovin is a growing technology company that provides advertising and streaming technology products for app developers and CTV. The company has recently turned a profit and has shown re-accelerating revenue growth, but its stock has been volatile. Selling put options on AppLovin stock appears to be optimal. This allows investors to potentially enter the company at a lower price while generating cash in the meantime.

APP’s Market Performance

Applovin Corp (APP) has seen a 5.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.44% gain in the past month and a 5.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for APP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for APP stock, with a simple moving average of 28.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for APP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $53.20 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

APP Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APP rose by +5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.53. In addition, Applovin Corp saw 3.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APP starting from Shikin Vasily, who sale 6,076 shares at the price of $39.24 back on Dec 14. After this action, Shikin Vasily now owns 0 shares of Applovin Corp, valued at $238,422 using the latest closing price.

Shikin Vasily, the Chief Technology Officer of Applovin Corp, sale 383,539 shares at $37.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Shikin Vasily is holding 6,076 shares at $14,228,546 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APP

Equity return is now at value 6.97, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applovin Corp (APP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.