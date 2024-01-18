Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) is 23.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APLE is 1.11.

The public float for APLE is 213.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.34% of that float. On January 18, 2024, APLE’s average trading volume was 2.53M shares.

The stock of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) has decreased by -0.80 when compared to last closing price of 16.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that The S&P500 delivered a strong year-end rally, gaining 4.5% in December and 26.3% for the year.

APLE’s Market Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has experienced a -2.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.91% drop in the past month, and a 1.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for APLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.66% for APLE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

APLE Trading at -2.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.74. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc saw -2.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Perkins Elizabeth, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $15.78 back on Nov 10. After this action, Perkins Elizabeth now owns 226,044 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, valued at $27,614 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 573,109 shares at $75,338 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Equity return is now at value 4.95, with 3.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.