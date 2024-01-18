Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.12.

The public float for AM is 336.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AM on January 18, 2024 was 2.28M shares.

AM) stock’s latest price update

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 12.29. However, the company has seen a -0.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-11 that Dividend stocks have run circles around their non-paying counterparts for the past half-century. Energy stocks are known for their hearty capital-return programs.

AM’s Market Performance

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has experienced a -0.33% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month, and a -2.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for AM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.03% for AM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $12.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AM Trading at -4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -1.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.45. In addition, Antero Midstream Corp saw -2.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from MCARDLE JANINE J, who purchase 6,011 shares at the price of $11.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, MCARDLE JANINE J now owns 54,093 shares of Antero Midstream Corp, valued at $71,892 using the latest closing price.

Pearce Sheri, the of Antero Midstream Corp, sale 16,600 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Pearce Sheri is holding 138,667 shares at $200,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Equity return is now at value 16.23, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.